AUSTIN, Texas — After Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order allowing several types of businesses to reopen on May 1, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases has continued to rise in Texas.

Data from the Texas Department of Health Services shows that the number of new cases each day does not show a leveling-off. As of April 30, there were 1,033 new cases of COVID-19.

TEGNA

Additionally, the COVID-19 death toll has risen steadily week-to-week in April. In the period from April 24 to April 30, 221 people died, making it the deadliest week since the tracking of data began.

April 30 saw the highest single-day death rate of 50 deaths. Previously, the deadliest day took place on April 14 when 46 people died.

Compared to the cumulative deaths on April 1, 41, there has been a 1,807% increase as of April 30 when the death toll reached 782.

The total number of deaths that occurred on May 1 as of 5 p.m. in Texas was 34.

WATCH: Reopening Texas Phase 1: Here's what you can expect

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Video shows man push park ranger into Lake Austin, suspect arrested

LIST: These malls have reopened in the Austin area

15 people arrested for blocking I-35 in Downtown Austin, police say