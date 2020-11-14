Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Food distribution event happening in Kyle

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Nov. 14 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 1 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 19,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 34,204 cases have been reported and at least 465 people have died. At least 32,006 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 6,616 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 91 people have died. At least 6,014 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 10,842 cases have been reported in the county and at least 159 people have died. At least 10,479 people have recovered from the virus.
GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data Nov. 13
1 / 10
Updates:
8:25 a.m. - The Central Texas Food Bank is giving out more food Nov. 14 to families in need during the pandemic. The food distribution event is happening at Lehman High School in Kyle. It's scheduled to start at 9 a.m.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
WATCH: Vandegrift senior team manager with autism spectrum disorder scores 1st varsity TD on Senior Night