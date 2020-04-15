AUSTIN, Texas — There are now eight Capital Metro workers who have tested positive for Coronavirus, as of Wednesday afternoon. This comes after a mechanic with the company died from the virus earlier in the month.

Despite an increase in cases, drivers are determined to keep showing up.

Longtime driver M.T. Lewis has been putting on his uniform and helping people get to where they need to go for the last 40 years.

"It's a chance to meet all kinds of people, and it's a chance to meet the city," said Lewis

But lately, as more of his co-workers are testing positive, he says a prayer before every shift.

"I just know it's something I have to do, I've been doing it for so long that once I get behind the wheel, it's almost automatic," said Lewis. "I'm trying to make sure I keep washing my hands, keep my mask on, gloves, everything."

An essential worker couple in Kyle, Darla Damron works at H-E-B and her husband, Carey, is a CapMetro driver. She fought back tears as she told KVUE that her husband works 14-hour shifts and loves his job.

"I'm sorry, it doesn't matter what's going on in the world, it doesn't matter the pandemic is going on. What's important to him is he's working, helping his leaders, helping customers. He takes on extra routes and never complains," she said.

While Carey Damron is driving, Darla Damron is working non-stop curbside orders at H-E-B. And while she said it's difficult, it's also rewarding.

"It doesn't feel like work anymore, it's part of something greater. It's part of something we can give to our community," said Damron.

CapMetro says that operators have been instructed not to leave a stop if a rider refuses to cover their face. Riders also solely enter the bus through the back entrance.

