Austin's ZACH Theatre cancels remainder of 2019-2020 season

The theater had already canceled or postponed several productions since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is about Gov. Abbott announcing Texas is ready to enter phase two of reopening.

Austin theater fans will have to wait a little longer until they can catch a show at ZACH.

On Tuesday, ZACH Theatre announced it has postponed its reimagined, interactive production of "The Sound of Music," the final show of the 2019-2020 season. The production was scheduled to begin on July 15 but will now move to the summer slot of the 2020-2021 season. All ticket-holders will receive an email with information on their options.

This is just the lastest postponement the theater has made in response to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier in the spring, ZACH moved all its classes online; canceled its spring musical, summer camps and several other performances; and rescheduled its annual gala.

RELATED:

"Every summer ZACH produces a large family-friendly show where our community can gather to revel in the shared experience of theatre – sitting together under the lights, enjoying magical and immersive performances. But as we all know, this season is different," said producing artistic director Dave Steakley. "We've been working for months on a re-imagining of 'The Sound of Music' that is highly interactive and immersive for audience members, and while that is what ZACH does best, our job right now is a new one: to keep our community, actors and each other safe."

Steakley said ZACH will reopen its doors when it is safe to do so. In the meantime, ZACH's staff is focusing its attention on planning for a full 2020-2021 season and the theater has created a task force aimed at creating best-practice procedures for social distancing.

The theater is still offering education programs online, with registration now open. ZACH also offers digital streaming content on its platform, ZACH Now!.

If you would like to donate to the theater, you can do so here.