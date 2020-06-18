x
coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Things to know Thursday, June 18

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Wednesday, June 17.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's June 18 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 96,300 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 2,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 62,300 recoveries have also been reported.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 4,990 cases have been reported and at least 108 people have died. At least 3,817 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: Over 900 cases have been reported and at least five people have died. At least 330 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 1,060 cases have been reported in the county and at least 32 people have died. More than 620 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data June 17

Today's headlines:

Latest updates:

