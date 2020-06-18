Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Things to know Thursday, June 18

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 96,300 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 2,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 62,300 recoveries have also been reported.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: Over 4,990 cases have been reported and at least 108 people have died. At least 3,817 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: Over 900 cases have been reported and at least five people have died. At least 330 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 1,060 cases have been reported in the county and at least 32 people have died. More than 620 people have recovered from the virus.
Today's headlines:
- WHO official says malaria drug won't stop COVID-19 deaths
- Poll: Most Americans say US coronavirus response is 'fair' or 'poor'
- Plate honoring COVID-19 medical workers is heading to Mars
- 58% of new COVID-19 cases in Hays County come from young San Marcos residents, epidemiologist says
- City leaders issue direct order on face masks for Austin businesses, mayor says
- No, businesses do not have to close if employees test positive for coronavirus
- Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Travis County reports record number of new cases at 220
- Report: Six Texas Longhorns football players test positive for COVID-19, nearly 15 quarantined
