Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Saturday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

8 a.m. – The Austin Latino Coalition and the Del Valle Community Coalition are partnering with health care providers to give out 250 flu shots, as well as COVID-19 personal protective equipment. The event is happening at Ojeda Middle School on McKinney Falls Parkway from 9 a.m. until noon.