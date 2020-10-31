x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Saturday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Saturday, Oct. 31.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Oct. 31 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 893,400 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 17,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 32,024 cases have been reported and at least 451 people have died. At least 30,666 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 6,132 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 87 people have died. At least 5,722 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 9,588 cases have been reported in the county and at least 154 people have died. At least 9,192 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data Oct. 30

Updates:

8 a.m. – The Austin Latino Coalition and the Del Valle Community Coalition are partnering with health care providers to give out 250 flu shots, as well as COVID-19 personal protective equipment. The event is happening at Ojeda Middle School on McKinney Falls Parkway from 9 a.m. until noon.

WATCH: COVID-19 in Texas nursing homes: Facilities violated disease control standards

