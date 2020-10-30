x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Friday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Friday, Oct. 30.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Oct. 30 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 886,800 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 17,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 31,943 cases have been reported and at least 450 people have died. At least 30,593 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 6,119 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 87 people have died. At least 5,685 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 9,529 cases have been reported in the county and at least 154 people have died. At least 9,113 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data Oct. 29

1 / 10
KVUE

Updates:

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Friday.

WATCH: Candles lit in Austin to remember COVID-19 victims 

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

VERIFY: Austin is not 'one of the most dangerous cities in America,' as Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick claims

Elections Made Easy: Making sure your vote counts

Dripping Springs ISD superintendent resigning after fall semester