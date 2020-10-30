Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Friday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Friday, Oct. 30.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Oct. 30 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 886,800 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 17,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 886,800 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 17,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 31,943 cases have been reported and at least 450 people have died. At least 30,593 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 6,119 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 87 people have died. At least 5,685 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 9,529 cases have been reported in the county and at least 154 people have died. At least 9,113 people have recovered from the virus.



GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data Oct. 29 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

Updates:

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Friday.