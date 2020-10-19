Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Monday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Monday, Oct. 19.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 820,500 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 16,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 820,500 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 16,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 30,956 cases have been reported and at least 445 people have died. At least 29,672 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 6,155 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 61 people have died. At least 5,367 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: More than 9,100 cases have been reported in the county and at least 147 people have died. At least 8,790 people have recovered from the virus.



Updates:

