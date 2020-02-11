x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Monday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Monday, Nov. 2.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Nov. 2 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 904,800 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 18,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 32,220 cases have been reported and at least 452 people have died. At least 30,797 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 6,132 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 87 people have died. At least 5,722 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 9,588 cases have been reported in the county and at least 154 people have died. At least 9,192 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data for Nov. 1

Updates:

