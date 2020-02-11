Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Monday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Monday, Nov. 2.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Nov. 2 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 904,800 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 18,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 904,800 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 18,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 32,220 cases have been reported and at least 452 people have died. At least 30,797 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 6,132 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 87 people have died. At least 5,722 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 9,588 cases have been reported in the county and at least 154 people have died. At least 9,192 people have recovered from the virus.



GRAPHS: Coronavirus data for Nov. 1 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

Updates:

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Monday.