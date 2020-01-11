x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Sunday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Sunday, Nov. 1.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Nov. 1 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 900,500 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 18,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 32,143 cases have been reported and at least 452 people have died. At least 30,746 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 6,132 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 87 people have died. At least 5,722 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 9,588 cases have been reported in the county and at least 154 people have died. At least 9,192 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data Oct. 30

1 / 4
Texas Department of State Health Services
Source: Texas Department of State Health Services

Updates:

Check back for updates.

WATCH: Round Rock neighborhood gets creative for Halloween amid pandemic 

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Democratic rally canceled after 'harassment' by Trump supporters, officials say

Group demands changes from TEA as Austin ISD prepares to bring back more students, teachers

Police searching for driver accused of hitting and killing pedestrian in North Austin

Neighborhood celebrates COVID-19-safe Halloween with block party