Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Sunday

COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 1.1 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 21,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 37,898 cases have been reported and at least 483 people have died. At least 34,905 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 7,097 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 99 people have died. At least 6,290 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 12,272 cases have been reported in the county and at least 162 people have died. At least 11,304 people have recovered from the virus.
Updates:
10 a.m. – Today is the deadline to register students for in-person, full-day child care provided by the Extend-A-Care YMCA at Blanton and Dawson elementary schools. The care is being offered in response to Austin ISD's decision to go back to all-virtual instruction until Dec. 7. Learn more here.
