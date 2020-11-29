Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Sunday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

10 a.m. – Today is the deadline to register students for in-person, full-day child care provided by the Extend-A-Care YMCA at Blanton and Dawson elementary schools. The care is being offered in response to Austin ISD's decision to go back to all-virtual instruction until Dec. 7. Learn more here.