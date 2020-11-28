Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Saturday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Saturday, Nov. 28.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 1.1 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 21,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 1.1 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 21,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 37,666 cases have been reported and at least 483 people have died. At least 34,702 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 7,097 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 99 people have died. At least 6,290 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 12,272 cases have been reported in the county and at least 162 people have died. At least 11,304 people have recovered from the virus.



Updates:

8 a.m. – Starting today, Austin residents can get free COVID-19 tests at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA). Curative, Inc. will have a drive-thru testing site at COTA's Peppermint Parkway attraction with up to 500 tests available per day.

The site will be open from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. Nov. 27-29 and Dec. 3-6.

