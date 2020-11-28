x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Saturday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Saturday, Nov. 28.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Nov. 28 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 1.1 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 21,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 37,666 cases have been reported and at least 483 people have died. At least 34,702 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 7,097 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 99 people have died. At least 6,290 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 12,272 cases have been reported in the county and at least 162 people have died. At least 11,304 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Nov. 27

1 / 5
KVUE

Updates:

8 a.m. – Starting today, Austin residents can get free COVID-19 tests at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA). Curative, Inc. will have a drive-thru testing site at COTA's Peppermint Parkway attraction with up to 500 tests available per day.

The site will be open from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. Nov. 27-29 and Dec. 3-6.

WATCH: COVID-19 risks: What you need to know after Thanksgiving

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Travis County senior deputy killed in motorcycle crash

Central Texas high school football 2020 season scores: Week 14

HIGHLIGHTS: No. 17 Texas Longhorns fall to No. 13 Iowa State Cyclones, 20-23