x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Wednesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Wednesday, Nov. 25.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Nov. 25 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 1.1 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 20,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 37,120 cases have been reported and at least 478 people have died. At least 33,926 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 7,097 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 99 people have died. At least 6,290 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 12,272 cases have been reported in the county and at least 162 people have died. At least 11,304 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Nov. 24

1 / 12
Texas Department of State Health Services
Source: Texas Department of State Health Services

Updates:

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Wednesday.

WATCH: How long different kinds of masks last

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

How to know if your mask is still effective

Sweet Berry Farm remains open: A safe, socially distant way to pick produce

City of Austin, Travis County to send out COVID-19 emergency alert