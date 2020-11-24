x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Tuesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Tuesday, Nov. 24.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Nov. 24 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 1 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 20,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 36,754 cases have been reported and at least 476 people have died. At least 33,661 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 7,042 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 99 people have died. At least 6,208 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 11,935 cases have been reported in the county and at least 162 people have died. At least 11,208 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Nov. 23

1 / 14
Texas Department of State Health Services
Source: Texas Department of State Health Services

Updates:

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Tuesday.

WATCH: Rural hospitals in Texas struggling with capacity concerns

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

Surge of people seeking COVID-19 tests ahead of Thanksgiving, Austin health officials say

Gov. Abbott, DSHS announce distribution plan for COVID-19 vaccine in Texas

Round Rock ISD students fight for teacher to keep her job, hundreds sign petition