Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Tuesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Tuesday, Nov. 24.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Nov. 24 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 1 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 20,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 1 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 20,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 36,754 cases have been reported and at least 476 people have died. At least 33,661 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 7,042 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 99 people have died. At least 6,208 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 11,935 cases have been reported in the county and at least 162 people have died. At least 11,208 people have recovered from the virus.



GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Nov. 23 1/14

2/14

3/14

4/14

5/14

6/14

7/14

8/14

9/14

10/14

11/14

12/14

13/14

14/14 1 / 14

Updates:

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Tuesday.