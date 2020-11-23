Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Monday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Monday, Nov. 23.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Nov. 23 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 1 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 20,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 1 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 20,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 36,436 cases have been reported and at least 476 people have died. At least 33,403 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 6,960 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 96 people have died. At least 6,193 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 11,559 cases have been reported in the county and at least 160 people have died. At least 10,716 people have recovered from the virus.



