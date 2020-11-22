x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Sunday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Sunday, Nov. 22.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Nov. 22 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 1 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 20,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 36,175 cases have been reported and at least 476 people have died. At least 33,270 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 6,960 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 96 people have died. At least 6,193 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 11,559 cases have been reported in the county and at least 160 people have died. At least 10,716 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Nov. 21

1 / 11
KVUE

Updates:

Check back for updates.

WATCH: Austin-area health care workers experiencing COVID-19 burnout

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

More than 130 Texas counties are currently at COVID-19 risk 'tipping point,' data shows

List: Austin restaurants serving Thanksgiving takeout meals, turkey dinner

Save Austin Now suing after petition signatures thrown out