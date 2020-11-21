Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Saturday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Nov. 21 live blog.

8 a.m. – Child care providers who contract with Workforce Solutions Capital Area can pick up personal protective equipment (PPE) and cleaning supplies for free from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the First Workers Day Labor Center near Interstate 35 and East 50th Street.