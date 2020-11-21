x
Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Saturday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Saturday, Nov. 21.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Nov. 21 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 1 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 20,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 35,984 cases have been reported and at least 476 people have died. At least 33,133 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 6,960 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 96 people have died. At least 6,193 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 11,559 cases have been reported in the county and at least 160 people have died. At least 10,716 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Nov. 20

Updates:

8 a.m. – Child care providers who contract with Workforce Solutions Capital Area can pick up personal protective equipment (PPE) and cleaning supplies for free from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the First Workers Day Labor Center near Interstate 35 and East 50th Street.

WATCH: Austin ISD may return to all-virtual learning

