Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Friday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Nov. 20 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 1 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 20,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 35,616 cases have been reported and at least 473 people have died. At least 32,927 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 6,899 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 95 people have died. At least 6,156 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 11,310 cases have been reported in the county and at least 159 people have died. At least 10,556 people have recovered from the virus.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Nov. 19
1 / 15
Updates:
Check back o this live blog for the latest updates Friday.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
As more Californians arrive in Texas, an exclusive community has become increasingly popular for relocation