Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Friday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Friday, Nov. 20.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Nov. 20 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 1 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 20,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 35,616 cases have been reported and at least 473 people have died. At least 32,927 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 6,899 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 95 people have died. At least 6,156 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 11,310 cases have been reported in the county and at least 159 people have died. At least 10,556 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Nov. 19

