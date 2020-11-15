x
Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Sunday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Sunday, Nov. 15.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Nov. 15 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 1 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 19,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 34,504 cases have been reported and at least 466 people have died. At least 32,076 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 6,616 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 91 people have died. At least 6,014 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 10,842 cases have been reported in the county and at least 159 people have died. At least 10,479 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data Nov. 13

Updates:

WATCH: Coronavirus cases in Austin, Texas: A look at the numbers Nov. 14

