Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Wednesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Wednesday, Nov. 11.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 974,200 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 18,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 33,559 cases have been reported and at least 461 people have died. At least 31,710 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 6,486 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 91 people have died. At least 5,983 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 9,848 cases have been reported in the county and at least 158 people have died. At least 9,440 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data Nov. 10

Texas Department of State Health Services

Updates: 

WATCH: COVID-19 spreading in Texas jails, prisons

