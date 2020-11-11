Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Wednesday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 974,200 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 18,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 33,559 cases have been reported and at least 461 people have died. At least 31,710 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 6,486 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 91 people have died. At least 5,983 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 9,848 cases have been reported in the county and at least 158 people have died. At least 9,440 people have recovered from the virus.
GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data Nov. 10
Updates:
