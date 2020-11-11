Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Wednesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Wednesday, Nov. 11.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Nov. 11 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 974,200 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 18,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 974,200 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 18,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 33,559 cases have been reported and at least 461 people have died. At least 31,710 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 6,486 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 91 people have died. At least 5,983 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 9,848 cases have been reported in the county and at least 158 people have died. At least 9,440 people have recovered from the virus.



Updates:

