x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Wednesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Wednesday, Dec. 2.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Dec. 2 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 1.1 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 21,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 38,757 cases have been reported and at least 484 people have died. At least 35,607 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 7,429 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 104 people have died. At least 6,606 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 13,515 cases have been reported in the county and at least 164 people have died. At least 12,575 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Dec. 1

1 / 8
KVUE

Updates:

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Wednesday.

WATCH: RAW: Texas coronavirus strike force advisor discusses case surge 

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

Cold conditions stick around; another freeze possible later this week

Austin mayor gives update on COVID-19 as cases rise

1 dead, 4 injured after vehicle crashes into construction zone on Mopac