Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Wednesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Wednesday, Dec. 2.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Dec. 2 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 1.1 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 21,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 1.1 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 21,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 38,757 cases have been reported and at least 484 people have died. At least 35,607 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 7,429 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 104 people have died. At least 6,606 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 13,515 cases have been reported in the county and at least 164 people have died. At least 12,575 people have recovered from the virus.



GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Dec. 1 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

Updates:

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Wednesday.