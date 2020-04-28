AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's April 28 live blog.
Top Headlines:
- Texas 'stay home' order will expire April 30, Gov. Abbott says
- Retail stores, movie theaters, restaurants and malls able to reopen May 1, Gov. Abbott says
- Mayor Adler 'not ready' to go to restaurants when they re-open on May 1
- Gov. Abbott reveals a tiered approach to re-open Texas economy
- Timeline: Gov. Greg Abbott's new economic plan to reopen Texas businesses
- LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county
- Austin-Travis County coronavirus cases reach 1,464, 42 deaths
- LIST: Austin businesses close permanently during COVID-19 pandemic
Updates:
Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Tuesday.
WATCH: Abbott reveals more on plan to reopen state
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
- 'Payment has arrived': Stimulus letters from Trump appear in mailboxes
- Medical professionals, politicians react to Gov. Abbott's plan to gradually reopen Texas businesses
- Austin-Travis County continues to expand COVID-19 testing capabilities
- Round Rock nursing home confirms 46 people with coronavirus
- Texas governor, attorney general issue joint updated guidance for houses of worship
- Texas restaurant industry takes close look at Gov. Abbott's rules for reopening
- Tacoma nurse feared she’d bring coronavirus home. Now her husband is on a ventilator
- 32 Austin vintage stores won't re-open on May 1, despite Gov. Abbott's executive order