Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Sunday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Sunday, Oct. 18.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Oct. 18 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 820,500 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 16,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 30,908 cases have been reported and at least 445 people have died. At least 29,616 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 6,155 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 61 people have died. At least 5,367 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 9,100 cases have been reported in the county and at least 147 people have died. At least 8,790 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data Oct. 15

Updates:

