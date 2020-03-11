Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Tuesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Tuesday, Nov. 3.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Nov. 3 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 909,200 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 18,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 909,200 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 18,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 32,303 cases have been reported and at least 452 people have died. At least 30,930 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 6,176 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 88 people have died. At least 5,784 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 9,664 cases have been reported in the county and at least 155 people have died. At least 9,310 people have recovered from the virus.



GRAPHS: Coronavirus data for Nov. 1 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

Updates:

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates on Election Day.