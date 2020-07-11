x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Saturday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Saturday, Nov. 7.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Nov. 7 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 942,500 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 18,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 32,928 cases have been reported and at least 457 people have died. At least 31,308 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 6,331 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 91 people have died. At least 5,872 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 9,848 cases have been reported in the county and at least 158 people have died. At least 9,440 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data Nov. 6

1 / 13
KVUE

Updates:

9 a.m. – The U.S. set a record of more than 126,400 confirmed coronavirus cases in a single day on Friday. The seven-day rolling average of new daily cases in the U.S. is approaching 100,000 for the first time, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

WATCH: Liberty Hill restaurant Malted Grains adapts and thrives amid pandemic

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Police investigating fatal shooting outside northeast Austin Waffle House

Why Texas had results election night while other states are still determining winners

Poll watcher arrested at Travis County polling location for criminal trespassing

Austin rescue group saving 13 golden retrievers from Turkey