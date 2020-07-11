Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Saturday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Nov. 7 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 942,500 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 18,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 32,928 cases have been reported and at least 457 people have died. At least 31,308 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 6,331 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 91 people have died. At least 5,872 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 9,848 cases have been reported in the county and at least 158 people have died. At least 9,440 people have recovered from the virus.
GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data Nov. 6
Updates:
9 a.m. – The U.S. set a record of more than 126,400 confirmed coronavirus cases in a single day on Friday. The seven-day rolling average of new daily cases in the U.S. is approaching 100,000 for the first time, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
