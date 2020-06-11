x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Friday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Friday, Nov. 6.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Nov. 6 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 934,900 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 18,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 32,748 cases have been reported and at least 456 people have died. At least 31,203 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 6,313 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 91 people have died. At least 5,861 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 9,815 cases have been reported in the county and at least 158 people have died. At least 9,408 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data Nov. 5

