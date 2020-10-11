Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Tuesday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Nov. 10 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 963,200 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 18,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 33,168 cases have been reported and at least 457 people have died. At least 31,463 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 6,413 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 91 people have died. At least 5,917 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 9,848 cases have been reported in the county and at least 158 people have died. At least 9,440 people have recovered from the virus.
GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data Nov. 9
1 / 10
Updates:
Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Tuesday.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: