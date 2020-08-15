Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Saturday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Saturday, Aug. 15.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Aug. 15 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 520,500 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 9,600 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 520,500 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 9,600 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: Over 23,800 cases have been reported and at least 332 people have died. At least 22,481 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: More than 5,100 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 41 people have died. At least 2,421 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: More than 7,300 cases have been reported in the county and at least 102 people have died. More than 5,800 people have recovered from the virus.



Updates: