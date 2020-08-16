Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Sunday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Aug. 16 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 520,800 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 9,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: Over 24,000 cases have been reported and at least 335 people have died. At least 22,623 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: More than 5,100 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 41 people have died. At least 2,421 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 7,300 cases have been reported in the county and at least 102 people have died. More than 5,800 people have recovered from the virus.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Aug. 14
1 / 11
Updates:
8:40 a.m. – Capital Metro says much of its service has returned to its regular schedule, with a few notable exceptions. Read more.
8 a.m. – The Blanton Museum of Art has reopened for the first time since March. The museum officially reopened on Saturday, but like a lot of businesses, it has new rules in place about wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Museum patrons must also reserve a time to visit.