Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Sunday

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 520,800 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 9,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 520,800 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 9,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: Over 24,000 cases have been reported and at least 335 people have died. At least 22,623 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: More than 5,100 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 41 people have died. At least 2,421 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: More than 7,300 cases have been reported in the county and at least 102 people have died. More than 5,800 people have recovered from the virus.



Updates:

8:40 a.m. – Capital Metro says much of its service has returned to its regular schedule, with a few notable exceptions. Read more.

