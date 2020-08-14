Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Friday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Aug. 14 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 513,500 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 9,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: Over 23,700 cases have been reported and at least 328 people have died. At least 22,255 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: More than 5,100 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 38 people have died. At least 2,392 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 7,100 cases have been reported in the county and at least 99 people have died. More than 5,700 people have recovered from the virus.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Aug. 12
1 / 11
Updates:
Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Friday.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: