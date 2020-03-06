x
coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Wednesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Wednesday, June 3.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's June 3 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 66,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 1,600 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department estimates more than 44,000 people have recovered from the virus.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: More than 3,400 cases have been reported and at least 93 people have died. At least 1,296 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 600 cases have been reported and at least 25 people have died. About 399 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: There have been at least 370 cases reported in the county and at least five people have died. More than 200 people have recovered from the virus.

