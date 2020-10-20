x
Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Tuesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Tuesday, Oct. 20.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Oct. 20 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 828,500 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 17,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 31,053 cases have been reported and at least 446 people have died. At least 29,760 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 6,161 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 63 people have died. At least 5,437 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 9,100 cases have been reported in the county and at least 147 people have died. At least 8,790 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data Oct. 19

Updates:

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Tuesday.

WATCH: What you need to know about COVID-19 voting protocols

