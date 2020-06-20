Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Saturday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Saturday, June 20.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

latest updates in KVUE's June 20 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 100,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 2,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 3,100 people are hospitalized across the state. An estimated 65,329 people have recovered.

More than 100,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 2,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 3,100 people are hospitalized across the state. An estimated 65,329 people have recovered. Central Texas counties: Travis County: Over 5,200 cases have been reported and at least 108 people have died. At least 3,900 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: Over 1,500 confirmed cases have been reported and at least five people have died. At least 389 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: More than 1,100 cases have been reported in the county and at least 32 people have died. More than 640 people have recovered from the virus.



Top headlines:

Latest updates:

7 a.m. – The Financial Literacy Coalition of Central Texas (FLCCT), the U.S. Hispanic Contractors Association (USHCA) and the Austin Latino Coalition are hosting a free COVID-19 testing site to support construction workers from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church located at 5909 Reicher Dive in Austin.

FLCCT will cover the cost of free PCR and antibody testing for 300 frontline construction industry workers identified by the USHCA. The workers will also receive financial assistance and PPE, including masks.