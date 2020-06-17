x
coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Wednesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Wednesday, June 17.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's June 17 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 93,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 2,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 4,700 cases have been reported and at least 106 people have died. At least 3,700 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: Over 1,000 cases have been reported and at least five people have died. At least 320 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 1,000 cases have been reported in the county and at least 30 people have died. More than 590 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data June 16

Top headlines:  

Latest updates:  

Check back on this blog for updates.

WATCH: Coronavirus in Texas: Gov. Greg Abbott gives update to state’s hospital capacity

