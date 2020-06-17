Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Wednesday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 93,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 2,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: Over 4,700 cases have been reported and at least 106 people have died. At least 3,700 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: Over 1,000 cases have been reported and at least five people have died. At least 320 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 1,000 cases have been reported in the county and at least 30 people have died. More than 590 people have recovered from the virus.
Top headlines:
- City of Austin 'Stay Home, Work Safe' order extended to Aug. 15 after surge in hospitalizations
- LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county
- 28% of Austin hospital beds available amid COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Abbott says
- Austin Mayor Steve Adler, 8 other Texas mayors ask Gov. Abbott for authority to enforce use of face coverings
Latest updates:
