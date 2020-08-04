AUSTIN, Texas — Walgreens will be starting drive-thru testing at some locations for COVID-19 using tests that give a result in 15-minutes, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced at an April 8 press briefing on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Abbott said the tests were developed by Abbott Labs and take approximately 15 minutes to get a result. Each testing site may be able to test up to 3,000 people per day, according to Gov. Abbott.

Additionally, Gov. Abbott said as of April 8, 96,258 Texans have been tested for COVID-19. Of those that have been tested, Gov. Abbott said 9,107 people, just under 10%, have tested positive.

According to Gov. Abbott, 1,491 Texans have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and there have been 175 fatalities in the state.

Regarding personal protection equipment (PPE), Gov. Abbott said the state is assembling and disseminating nearly five million masks. Gov. Abbott said local Texas businesses are helping to produce PPE for those who need it.

Additionally, Gov. Abbott said that as of April 7, there are 21,066 hospital beds and 2,225 intensive care unit beds available for COVID-19 patients.

Gov. Abbott also said there are 7,686 ventilators available as of April 7.

Dr. John Zerwas said at the conference that it takes twice as long for the number of positive cases of COVID-19 to double than it did two weeks ago.

WATCH: Coronavirus in Texas: Gov. Greg Abbott gives update on COVID-19

This comes after the governor gave Texans an update April 6 on when they will likely see their direct deposits from the federal government.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

New coronavirus shelter-in-place order expected for Travis County, judge says

Hundreds of American, Southwest airlines employees test positive for COVID-19

Gov. Greg Abbott preparing State resources as possible severe weather approaches Central Texas

LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county