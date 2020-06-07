Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Monday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's July 6 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 195,200 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 2,630 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 100,800 people have recovered.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: Over 11,600 cases have been reported and at least 137 people have died. At least 8,400 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: Over 3,000 confirmed cases have been reported and at least seven people have died. At least 494 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 2,400 cases have been reported in the county and at least 42 people have died. More than 970 people have recovered from the virus.
GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data July 4
1 / 7
Latest updates:
Check back for the latest updates regarding coronavirus in Central Texas.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
With new COVID-19 mask mandate, see-through masks will improve communication with deaf, hard of hearing people