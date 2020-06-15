City of Austin, Travis County to revise orders after rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

As Austin enters Stage Four of its risk-based level, city and county leaders are set to announce revised orders in order to slow the spread.

AUSTIN, Texas — Orders in Austin and Travis County are set to be revised June 15 as Austin's coronavirus hospitalization average rises.

At a June 15 press conference, Austin and Travis County leaders are expected to adopt revised orders in order to slow the spread of cases and the hospitalization rate. In addition to the orders, leaders are asking citizens to continue to practice good hygiene, to practice social distancing and to wear face coverings.

RELATED:

Thirty new hospital admissions were reported on June 14, bringing Austin's seven-day moving average to 20. That means that Austin is now in stage four of its risk-based levels. There are five total levels.

Stage four recommends that Austinites do the following in order to stop the spread of the virus:

Practice good hygiene, stay home if you're sick, and avoid other people who are sick

Maintain social distancing and wear fabric face coverings in public

Avoid non-essential travel, all social gatherings, and any gatherings of more than two people

In a letter to the public over the weekend, Mayor Adler warned of the impending hospitalization surge and said the city's hospitals appear to be headed toward an "overwhelming surge in admissions."