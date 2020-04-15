AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a KVUE report from early April about the effect COVID-19 has had on the Central Texas Food Bank.

The Central Texas Food Bank distributed boxes of free food and other household items to help those who are facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The boxes of food include about 28 pounds of shelf-stable items like peanut butter, brown rice, canned chicken and canned fruit. They also include hygiene products such as baby wipes, shampoo and toothpaste.

Volunteers distributed the boxes in the parking lot of LBJ Early College High School, located at 7309 Lazy Creek Dr. Austin, TX 78724, from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Each household will be limited to one box.

The CEO and president of the Central Texas Food Bank told KVUE in early April that demand has increased immensely during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're seeing increases everywhere, but in some, it was around 38% and in certain areas, it was up to 300%," said Derrick Chubbs.

The food bank serves 21 counties in Central Texas.

