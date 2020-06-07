Austin area sees deadliest week since beginning of COVID-19 pandemic

The 12-county KVUE viewing area saw 29 COVID-19 deaths in the week of June 29 to July 5, the deadliest single week since the pandemic began.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE's 12-county viewing area saw 29 new coronavirus deaths in the week between June 29 to July 5, the deadliest single week in the area since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Twenty deaths were in Travis County, seven were in Williamson County, one was in Hays County and one was in Fayette County.

Here is a breakdown of the new deaths by day for the week of June 29 to July 5:

June 29: 6

June 30: 6

July 1: 4

July 2: 5

July 3: 4

July 4: 3

July 5: 1

Prior to this mark, the previous most deadly week was 25 deaths from May 11 to May 17. In this period of time, 17 deaths were in Travis County, six were in Williamson County, one was in Hays County and one was in Fayette County.

This was the breakdown for that week in May:

May 11: 0

May 12: 6

May 13: 9

May 14: 5

May 15: 2

May 16: 3

May 17: 0

This comes after the White House announced in a press conference on June 26 that Austin had the highest positivity rate, or the number of positive COVID-19 diagnoses out of the total number of tests given, in the U.S. At the time, Austin's seven-day average positivity rate was hovering around 22%. It has since grown to nearly 30% (29.99% as of July 4).

In an interview on KVUE Daybreak on Monday, Austin Mayor Steve Adler said "the numbers are scary if we don't change the trajectory."

"I'm still worried about [the] July 4 weekend and hoping that we don't have the same spike after that that we did on Memorial Day weekend," Adler said. "So I'm nervous and we continue to watch the numbers closely."

Mayor Adler said it's hard to say whether there were large and problematic gatherings over the Fourth of July weekend. He said, anecdotally, he was told Austin's code enforcement department received reports over the weekend.

Out of the 680 completed death investigations in Texas, more than 40% were among the age group of 80 and over.

There have also been 23,133 completed case investigations across the state. Of those, a large amount fall in the age range of 20 to 59.

