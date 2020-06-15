Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Monday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Monday, June 15.

KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's June 15 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

More than 87,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 1,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department estimates more than 58,000 people have recovered from the virus. Central Texas counties: Travis County: Over 4,400 cases have been reported and at least 104 people have died. At least 3,425 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: Over 800 cases have been reported and at least five people have died. At least 266 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: More than 800 cases have been reported in the county and at least 30 people have died. More than 560 people have recovered from the virus.



Top headlines:

Latest updates:

5:22 a.m. - With 30 new hospital admissions reported on Sunday, the City of Austin has entered stage four of its risk-based levels.