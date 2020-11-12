Austin-Travis County passes grim milestone of 500 COVID-19 deaths since start of pandemic

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Austin-Travis County is up 131% from one month ago.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County has surpassed 500 deaths as a result of coronavirus as of Dec. 10, a grim milestone as the U.S. draws closer to the widespread use of a vaccine.

As of Dec. 10, 502 people in the county have died from COVID-19, the city announced. Across the State of Texas, 23,325 people have died since the start of the pandemic.

While the majority of those deaths were people over the age of 60, people as young as 20 have also died due to the virus.

"We are so close to having access to a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, so we must stay the course to protect our loved ones," said Austin Public Health Director Stephanie Hayden. "We must continue to take the same precautions we have been encouraging throughout the pandemic: wash your hands, stay home if you are sick, avoid nonessential trips outside the home, and if you do leave your home, social distance and wear a face mask."

People in Austin can complete an assessment to see if they qualify for a free test online at covid19.austintexas.gov. If they do not have access to the internet, they can call the APH nurse hotline at 512-972-5560 to complete the assessment.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Austin-Travis County is up 131% from one month ago. More than 300 are in the hospital, and 100 of those are in the ICU.

If Austin and Travis County continue at that rate, leaders may move Austin into Stage 5 of the risk-based guidelines, which could include a curfew.

On Dec. 10, Texas health officials reported more than 12,000 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases in Texas is up 55% from one month ago. According to the state, 9,000 people are currently in the hospital with the virus.