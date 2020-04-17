AUSTIN, Texas — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, St. David's Foundation has launched a $10 million recovery fund to help Central Texas nonprofits affected financially by the crisis. Now, nonprofits can apply in order to get funds.

The recovery fund was initially announced on April 9, and on April 17, the St. David's Foundation announced that online applications for funding are now open for nonprofits.

Nonprofits in Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson counties that are working to provide emergency assistance to Central Texas' most vulnerable communities impacted by the pandemic should apply. The deadlines are May 7, Aug. 13 and Oct. 15.

The fund will be prioritized for nonprofits that help "older adults at risk of social isolation, women, children, and vulnerable populations, with special attention given to rural communities," a press release stated.

“Across the world and in Central Texas, the effect of COVID-19 on the nonprofit community is truly existential," said Edward Burger, the president and CEO of the St. David’s Foundation. "We are not just experiencing a short-term crisis, but, more profoundly, a long-term health issue with implications far beyond what any of us can imagine today."

