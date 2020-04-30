AUSTIN, Texas — Austin community groups are calling on City leaders to create more areas for people to safely exercise while practicing social distancing.

Groups like Walk Austin want to start a program called "Slow Streets." It would identify low-traffic streets that could be used for safe exercises like walking or jogging and help reduce crowds at busy parks and trails.

Walk Austin is asking either City staff or the public to recommend which streets to use.

"Because now we're under a greater strain, all of us, because of this pandemic, we need to leverage our public assets more effectively than in the past," said Adam Greenfield with Walk Austin.

The group is modeling the program after one in Oakland, California.

