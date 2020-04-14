AUSTIN, Texas — During the coronavirus pandemic, one Austin family-owned dry cleaning business is offering free services for a week to first responders and health care workers who need their uniforms cleaned.

From April 13 to April 17, first responders and health care workers can bring their uniforms into the Rick's Cleaners located at 5324 Cameron Road for a free cleaning, the company said in a press release. The location is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The dry cleaning and laundry process business has remained open as an essential business amid the pandemic. The CDC and World Health Organization have deemed the service as an effective method for killing bacteria and viruses due to detergents and heat used in the cleaning process.

Rick's has temporarily closed some locations during the stay home orders "in order to continue serving our customers," Rick's Cleaners said.

"During normal times, Rick’s is honored to provide a discount to first responders for uniform cleaning. However, during this time, Rick’s wants to do something more for the heroes on the front line," the company said in the release.

Rick’s Cleaners was established in Austin in 1987 with its first location on Burnet Road.

"We have created a culture of treating our customers and our staff like family," the company said.

