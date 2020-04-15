AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Recovery Network, a nonprofit collaborative that includes Austin Recovery, University High School and Keystone Alternative Peer Group, is suspending its adult inpatient and outpatient treatment programs due to struggles brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The suspension will be effective May 15.

The group said services and support for young patients and recovery alumni will continue without interruption. They also said allowances will be provided for clients who have not discharged or cannot be transitioned by May 15.

"As Austin’s oldest provider of addiction treatment for adult men, women, pregnant women and parents with small children, we know access to affordable addiction programming has never been more critically needed than it is right now,” said Lynn Sherman, Austin Recovery Network's board chair.

The Austin Recovery Network will continue to accept adult admissions for residential treatment through Friday, April 17.

“While the world is understandably focused on the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, accidental drug overdose is the leading cause of death for people under 50 and therefore the need for other essential health services, such as inpatient residential substance use treatment, hasn’t gone away,” Sherman said. “In fact, the isolation of social distancing has created a powder keg situation for individuals struggling with substance use disorder, yet the pandemic’s fiscal fallout has completely compromised our ability to clear the $1.2 million operating deficit we face every year.”

The organization's adolescent programming and alternative peer group have developed virtual support options. The Austin Recovery Alumni Association, a group of former Austin Recovery adult clients, will also continue to meet.

Austin Recovery Network said adults seeking addiction and recovery support while their programs are suspended are encouraged to consult the list of resources and referral options on their website.

If you wish to donate to the Austin Recovery Network, you can text RECOVERY to 72345.

