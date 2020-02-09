Free PPE to be distributed at Austin COVID-19 hotspots

The first distribution event will take place on Friday, Sept. 4, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Ruiz Branch Library.

This is all thanks to Austin Public Health, CommUnityCare and Central Health, who teamed up to give out PPE during events over the next several weeks in areas with high coronavirus positivity rates based on testing data.

With schools reopening and the flu season approaching, local health agencies want to make sure the community does its part to protect themselves and others. Local health authorities said they want to prevent another uptick in COVID-19 cases.

During a live press conference, Dr. Mark Escott, the interim medical director and health authority for Austin Public Health, talked about the importance of following the risk-based guidelines.

"It's imperative that we continue to stay the course," Dr. Escott explained. "We've seen this over and over again in communities across America and across the world that when you let your guard down, that bounce happens, meaning the second surge in cases."

Health officials want to remind everyone to stay vigilant and practice the following:

Wearing PPE

Washing or sanitizing their hands often

Watching their distance with others by keeping at least six feet between themselves and coworkers, close friends and family outside of their household

Here's when the Austin PPE distribution events will be:

Austin Public Library - Ruiz Branch

1600 Grove Blvd.

Friday, Sept. 4, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Friday, Sept.18 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Santa Barbara Catholic Church

13713 FM 969

Saturday, Sept. 12, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Consulate of Mexico in Austin

5202 E Ben White Blvd. #150

Wednesday, Sept. 16 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Gustavo “Gus” L. Garcia Recreation Center

1201 E. Rundberg Lane

Tuesday, Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

More distribution locations and dates will be announced in the future. For more information, click here.