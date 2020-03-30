AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin announced Monday it is creating "isolation facilities" for nursing home patients that have tested positive for coronavirus. The facilities are for seniors who do not need to be hospitalized and for those who have been discharged.

The facilities will have about 100 beds and will give patients a "secure place to recover while keeping other nursing home residents and staff safe," the City said.

COVID-19 poses significant risks to vulnerable populations, including senior citizens and those who have underlying health conditions. In the Austin area, there are about 132,000 people 65 and older, which is about 10% of the population, according to the City of Austin.

“Even if you are young, or otherwise healthy, you are at risk and your activities can increase the risk for others,” said Dr. Mark Escott, interim health authority for Austin-Travis County. “It is critical that you do your part to slow the spread of this virus.”

One of the facilities is expected to open soon, and will house two nursing home patients who tested positive for coronavirus last week, the City said.

City leaders are expected to give more information about these facilities during a press conference Monday at 2 p.m. Check back for updates.

