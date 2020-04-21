AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Travis County interim public health authority has issued updated control orders for nursing homes and other long-term care facilities to protect against the spread of COVID-19 in the event of positive cases or clusters.

The update orders say that if there is a confirmed case in a facility all patients, staff and next of kin must be notified. Also, in the event of a cluster at a facility involving two or more patients, the facility must:

Restrict receiving new or returning patients into the facility until the facility has been cleared by Austin Public Health (APH); and

Make all clinical staff, non-clinical staff and contractors available for testing, if requested

A strike team of additional personnel and equipment may also be deployed at the facility until the outbreak is controlled as determined by APH.

All individuals entering the facility must wear a mask or cloth face covering. All employees and contractors who require contact with residents within six feet must utilize the CDC recommended Personal Protective Equipment for COVID-19. Only visitors providing critical assistance should be permitted into the facility, and the facility may not admit anyone with a temperature of 99.6◦F or above.

According to Austin-Travis County, as of April 20, there have been eight outbreaks at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, with 67 staff and 96 residents infected and 15 resident deaths related to COVID-19.

"It is critical that we continue to look for new avenues to protect our most vulnerable populations," said Dr. Mark Escott, the Austin-Travis County interim health authority. "We cannot safely discuss reopening before we have successfully cocooned these vulnerable populations. We must continue to look for additional personal protective equipment, more rapid testing and increased staffing for nursing homes and long-term care facilities."

