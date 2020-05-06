Austin mother recovers from COVID-19, holds baby for first time

On May 29th, over a month after coming into the ER with worsening COVID-19 symptoms, Brenda was discharged home to her family and the baby she had not yet held. She was admitted to Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin at 35 weeks pregnant and underwent a C-section before being placed on a ventilator for 24 days in the ICU. Our teams were humbled by the opportunity to cheer her as she left the hospital and held her baby for the first time.