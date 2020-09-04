AUSTIN, Texas — According to new CDC guidelines, essential workers who may have been exposed to COVID-19 can now return to work as long as they aren't showing symptoms.

Austin-Travis County EMS says a medic who tested positive for COVID-19 will soon return to work, along with other medics who have been self-isolating out of an abundance of caution.

Captain Christina Stedman said the biggest change they've made to their daily operations this week is that all medics are required to wear masks on their calls.

"For everyone that's returning to work, we're following all the CDC guidelines, and not just the CDC guidelines for other essential workers but specifically to the healthcare workers and when they're cleared to return to work," said Captain Stedman.

RELATED:

Austin-Travis County EMS medic tests positive for COVID-19, officials say

On the front lines: Here's what precautions Austin paramedics are taking against coronavirus

For the last month, all 500 medics have been required to log their temperatures daily.

"Our medic that tested positive has been cleared to work by the physicians at [Austin Public Health]," said Stedman

Stedman said, overall, their call volume has been down and they aren't getting as many people asking to go to the emergency room for COVID-19 symptoms.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

COVID-19 in Austin: City council approves $15M in relief funding, buys buildings for emergency isolation

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Austin ISD closes all tennis courts, football fields, tracks and basketball courts

LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county